Lagos orders occupants of collapsed building sites to vacate or be prosecuted

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following spate of collapsed buildings, Lagos State government has ordered occupants at collapsed building sites to vacate immediately, warning that, failure to comply would lead to arrest and prosecution for trespassing.

Meanwhile, in order to bridge the housing deficit in Lagos, the state government and on indigenous firm have earmarked N10 billion for the construction of 618 housing units in Ijora-Badia axis.

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Nurudeen Shodeinde, who gave the warning at the weekend, lamented that residents have converted sealed collapsed building sites to their new abode.

Shodeinde explained that after rescue operations, the collapsed building sites were sealed to avoid causality. “But the seal were broken and illegal construction/renovation works were conducted at the sites.”

