Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos, SA’s Gauteng Province Mulls Partnership On Trade, Capacity Building, Manufacturing, Others

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Business, South Africa | 0 comments

…To Sign MoU In Johannesburg By September Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday said that the State and the Province of Gauteng in South Africa both possess the capacity to drive the desired industrial and economic growth in the African continent. Governor Ambode, who addressed Government House Correspondents shortly after a meeting with the Premier of the Province of Gauteng, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.