Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Parents of Kidnapped Lagos Students Weep, Accuse Lagos Govt of Abandonment – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: Parents of Kidnapped Lagos Students Weep, Accuse Lagos Govt of Abandonment
AllAfrica.com
Devastated parents of kidnapped students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, on Wednesday gathered at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, to seek release of their children. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the six male students were …
Parents of kidnapped Lagos pupils protest at Ambode's officeThe Punch
LAGOS SCHOOL KIDNAP: 14 days after; Parents storm Ambode's office, demand victims' rescueVanguard
Parents of kidnapped students storm Ambode's officeGuardian (blog)
THISDAY Newspapers –The Nation Newspaper –Leadership Newspapers
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.