Nigeria: Parents of Kidnapped Lagos Students Weep, Accuse Lagos Govt of Abandonment – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Parents of Kidnapped Lagos Students Weep, Accuse Lagos Govt of Abandonment
AllAfrica.com
Devastated parents of kidnapped students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, on Wednesday gathered at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, to seek release of their children. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the six male students were …
