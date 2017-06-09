Lagos State Polytechnic Lecturers Protest Over Unpaid Salary Arrears. Took Protest To House Of Assembly.

The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) lecturers and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) on Thursday marched to the State House of Assembly to protest 87 months of unpaid arrears and other grievances. They also demanded the removal of the Rector of the institution, Mr. Samuel Sogunro, whom they alleged was behind the crisis plaguing the institution in …

