Lagos State Polytechnic Lecturers Protest Over Unpaid Salary Arrears. Took Protest To House Of Assembly.

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) lecturers and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) on Thursday marched to the State House of Assembly to protest 87 months of unpaid arrears and other grievances. They also demanded the removal of the Rector of the institution, Mr. Samuel Sogunro, whom they alleged was behind the crisis plaguing the institution in …

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.