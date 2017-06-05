Lagos State Polytechnic Staff Unions Resumes Indefinite Strike.

The Lagos State polytechnic staff unions (ASUP,SSANIP,NASU) resumed the suspended strike action after the expiration of the 21days ultimatum given to the management to respond to their requests. The 21days ultimatum however has elapsed yesterday 4th of June 2017. In other words, they would now resume their indefinite strike today. All normal academic and non-academic …

The post Lagos State Polytechnic Staff Unions Resumes Indefinite Strike. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

