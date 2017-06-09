Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos State to celebrate June 12 anniversary

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

The Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement has concluded plans to mark the 24th Anniversary of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Elections won by the late Moshood Abiola.  The government is holding the event in conjunction with June 12 Coalition of Democratic Formations. A statement by the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Kehinde Joseph …

