Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos suspends union activities in Oshodi

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lagos State government on Monday announced the indefinite suspension of all union activities in seven branches of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oshodi area of the state.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The government took the decision after crisis broke out in Oshodi following the murder of a prominent member of NURTW in the area, Alhaji Rasaq Balogun, also known as Hamburger.

The state Acting Commissioner of Transportation, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who gave the directive at a press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, said there would be no collection of tickets/fees from commercial buses while the suspension lasts.

He said the state government officials and security personnel have asked to monitor transport operations within the seven branches to ensure compliance with the directive.

The commissioner said the suspension would remain in force until peace returns to the area.

 

 

The post Lagos suspends union activities in Oshodi appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.