Lagos to create 500 internship placements for graduates

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Lagos state government has said over 500 internship placements has been provided for the 2000 students that will participate in the 2017 Ready Set Work, RSW for final year students in the state.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh at the sensitisation event held at Lagos State University, LASU Ojo.

Mr Bank-Olemoh noted that this year’s RSW would not only feature students from LASU, but other final year students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCOED.

Advising students to avail themselves of the opportunities of the RSW, the Lagos state education spokesman said, “You must take this programme serious because statistics shows that the total number of children born in Nigeria in 2016 are more than those born in the entire Europe. This has made the competition for job to increase. As over1.9m people that got into the labour market in 2015, less than 400,000 secured jobs.

“For this year, RSW,registration will start on June 15th, while training will commerce on June 24th. The programme which is open for students in their final year and those in the penultimate year will have an online academy for 12000 students. In addition, participants will be taken through the entrepreneurial and employability classes.”

Commending the initiative of the state government to reduce unemployment, the Vice Chancellor, LASU, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun said, “I thank Lagos state government and the RSW team for changing the discourse and the conversation of employment in Nigeria. For this I task students to be positive change agents and use this opportunity for the betterment of the country at large.”

The post Lagos to create 500 internship placements for graduates appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

