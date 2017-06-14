MKO Abiola: Reps want June 12 declared Democracy Day – The Punch
MKO Abiola: Reps want June 12 declared Democracy Day
The Punch
The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked the Federal Government to honour the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola, with a befitting recognition. The House specifically resolved that the country's …
