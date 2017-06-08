Lagos Will Support UK Over Fight Against Terrorism-Speaker Obasa

BY OLAJIDE FABAMISE,

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has expressed the readiness of the Lagos State government to support the United Kingdom over the fight against terrorism.

Obasa disclosed this while playing host to the United Kingdom Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils at his office in Alausa, Ikeja.

The Speaker said, “Your coming here today is historic being the first female Deputy High Commissioner and coming at a time we are celebrating Lagos at 50.

“I commiserate with the UK government about the incidents in Manchester and the London Bridge attack. Please, accept our condolences. We stand by the government and people of UK. People must be free to practice their faith,” Obasa said.

The Speaker stated that the relationship between Nigeria and United Kingdom has been cordial for years, assuring that the longstanding collaboration would be sustained.

He added that the Deputy High Commissioner should use her position to strengthen the relationship, “in the area of attracting investors to Nigeria especially Lagos State.”

Earlier in her address, the envoy said her visit to the Lagos Assembly was coming at a time UK was conducting its general elections, saying she is “deeply impressed with the level of legislative activities in the state.”

Beaufils disclosed that since her arrival in Lagos in the last three months she had been able to acquaint herself with a lot of developments such as oversight function and other legislative duties.

“In the last three months, I have learnt about democratic principles. I am here to pay my respect and to further strengthen our relationship, I am here to learn about the challenges, we are trying to deepen the relationship with Nigeria and Lagos state in particular,” she said.

The post Lagos Will Support UK Over Fight Against Terrorism-Speaker Obasa appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

