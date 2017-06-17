Lai Mohammed Speak Passionately About Tonto Dikeh

The minister of information Lia Mohammed was spotted in the same airplane with tonto Dikeh. Tonto took a snap shot with him which is uploaded on her Instagram page. According to tonto the two spoke about tonto Dikeh Foundation and the minister talked highly of her foundation and thanked her for having such great vision. …

The post Lai Mohammed Speak Passionately About Tonto Dikeh appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

