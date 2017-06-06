Lalong assures civil servants of prompt payment of salaries

PLATEAU State governor, Simon Lalong has assured civil servants of prompt payment of salaries, stressing that “with God’s help workers would not be thrown back to the dark days of staying for many months without salaries.” Lalong, who gave the promise while speaking at the 40th anniversary of Uganda Martyrs Catholic Church, Kuru near Jos, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

