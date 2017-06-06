Pages Navigation Menu

Lalong assures civil servants of prompt payment of salaries

PLATEAU State governor, Simon Lalong has assured civil servants of prompt payment of salaries, stressing that “with God’s help workers would not be thrown back to the dark days of staying for many months without salaries.” Lalong, who gave the promise while speaking at the 40th anniversary of Uganda Martyrs Catholic Church, Kuru near Jos, […]

