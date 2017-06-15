Pages Navigation Menu

Lalong vows to avert flooding in Plateau

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has vowed to avert flooding in the state. He made this known while inspecting roads in Jos Metropolis, devastated by a heavy downpour which caused a gully erosion that threatened to cut off parts of the city. On the gully erosion in some communities in the state capital, Lalong pointed […]

