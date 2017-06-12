Pages Navigation Menu

Lamido accuses APC for arresting PDP members in Jigawa

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido yesterday, expressed worry on the rampant arrest of the members of People Democractic Party in Jigawa by the present adminstration. Lamido made this statement yesterday while breaking of fasting organized for his supporters at his home town Bamaina over the weekend‎. He explained that, “in the past two years […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

