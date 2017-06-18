Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

France polls: Macron’s party wins clear parliamentary majority – BBC News

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

France polls: Macron's party wins clear parliamentary majority
BBC News
French President Emmanuel Macron's party has won a clear parliamentary majority, results show, weeks after his own presidential victory. With nearly all votes counted, his La République en Marche, alongside its MoDem allies, won more than 300 seats in …
The Latest: Official: Parliament Majority for Macron's PartyU.S. News & World Report
Macron's Party and Allies Win Majority in French Parliamentary ElectionsNew York Times
Macron marches on as his party wins large majority in French parliamentThe Guardian
CNN –The Independent –Financial Times –New York Daily News
all 433 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.