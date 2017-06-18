France polls: Macron’s party wins clear parliamentary majority – BBC News
France polls: Macron's party wins clear parliamentary majority
French President Emmanuel Macron's party has won a clear parliamentary majority, results show, weeks after his own presidential victory. With nearly all votes counted, his La République en Marche, alongside its MoDem allies, won more than 300 seats in …
