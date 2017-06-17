Pages Navigation Menu

LASG arraigns suspected land grabber in Court

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A suspected notorious land grabber, identified as  Chief Kamorudeen Lamina has been arraigned by the Lagos State Government fbefore a Special Offences Court sitting in Oshodi over alleged forceful dispossession of residents from their legitimate rights to land ownership. Lamina, popularly known as Sir K, was arraigned alongside six others on a six-count charge by …

