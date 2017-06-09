LASG, LCCI warn against cooking with fossil fuel

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

lagos—Worried by soaring cancer related deaths, the Lagos State Government and Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, have warned that use of fossil fuels for cooking could further worsen such cases in the state.

They gave the warning while handling over Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, to scores of Christians women under the for Catholic Women Association of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government, aimed at ending use of fossil fuel as cooking option in Lagos State.

Addressing the women, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager of Gas Terminalling and Distribution ltd, Michael Olajide, emphasized the benefits of using clean fuels like LPG for cooking and how to safely use LPG cylinders in a better way to prevent any undue accident.

Also, the Managing Director, Felix Ekundayo, argued that the gesture to the association was to encourage low-income earners to switch to using cleaner and cost effective fuels like LPG.

Beneficiaries went home with filled cylinders alongside accessories like the mesh, regulator and the cooker ring, to inculcate the habit in them.

The post LASG, LCCI warn against cooking with fossil fuel appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

