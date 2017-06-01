Pages Navigation Menu

LASG receives go ahead to begin the construction of the International Airport Road

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

The Lagos State Government has received the go ahead  from the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo  to embark upon a total reconstruction of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport Road from Oshodi. The construction of the road few months ago led to a friction between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola. In a Press …

