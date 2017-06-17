Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LASIEC to release names of eligible voters ahead of Local government elections

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ( LASIEC ) has announced that it will display the register of voters at each of the Ward Collation Centres in the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas of the State of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Saturday, June 17, 2017. The display of the Register of voters …

The post LASIEC to release names of eligible voters ahead of Local government elections appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.