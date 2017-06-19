Lassa fever: One dies in Anambra, 65 under surveillance

One person has been confirmed dead of Lassa Fever, while 65 others are currently being monitored in Anambra, government has said. Dr Emmanuel Okafor, Director of Public Health in the Anambra Ministry of Health disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Monday. Okafor said the deceased lady (name withheld) was a nursing […]

Lassa fever: One dies in Anambra, 65 under surveillance

