LASU to conduct make-up examinations for External System Students – Vanguard

LASU to conduct make-up examinations for External System Students
Authorities of Lagos State University(LASU), has said it will conduct make-up examinations for External System Students (ESS) who failed their courses and those having issues with missing results. In a release made available to Vanguard, its Acting
