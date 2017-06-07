Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Late actress Moji Olaiya’s body arrives Nigeria amidst tears (video) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Late actress Moji Olaiya's body arrives Nigeria amidst tears (video)
NAIJ.COM
The remains of late actress Moji Olaiya arrived Nigeria on the evening of Tuesday, June 6. The scene was an emotional one. Also, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)'s boss, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo is said to have …
Encomiums from Nollywood, music artists at Moji Olaiya's night of tributesThe Eagle Online

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.