Late goals hand Chile 2-0 win over Cameroon in Confederations Cup

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Alexis Sanchez came on as a second half substitute to inspire Chile to a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in their opening FIFA Confederations Cup outing on Sunday. But he had to share the spotlight with the video assistant referee as the game’s on-field officials had to get a helping hand from their off-field colleagues. Sanchez provided the cross for Arturo Vidal to head home their 81st minute opener and he inspired the second goal as well.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

