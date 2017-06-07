Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Late Moji Olaiya’s body arrives Nigeria [VIDEO]

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The body of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has arrived Nigeria, weeks after her death. She had died of a cardiac arrest in Canada, two months after delivering a baby. According to reports, her first daughter had insisted that her body be flown to Nigeria and not buried in Canada. Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola […]

Late Moji Olaiya’s body arrives Nigeria [VIDEO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.