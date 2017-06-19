Latest: Victims and firefighters “have questions that need answering” as Grenfell death toll rises to 79 – Irish Examiner
|
Irish Examiner
|
Latest: Victims and firefighters "have questions that need answering" as Grenfell death toll rises to 79
Irish Examiner
Update 13:44pm The UK Fire Brigade Union has called for victims to be central to the public inquiry and to have legal representation paid for by the Government. Matt Wrack, general secretary of the FBU has said that firefighters and victims of the fire …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!