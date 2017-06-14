Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

London high-rise fire like ‘horror movie,’ leaving many dead and dozens injured – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

London high-rise fire like 'horror movie,' leaving many dead and dozens injured
Washington Post
LONDON — A number of people were killed, at least 50 injured and many others missing on Wednesday as a fire ripped through a high-rise apartment building in west London. The blaze could be seen for miles around, and forced hundreds of people to …
Several dead in west London residential tower infernoCNN
London Fire: Deaths Confirmed, 50 Hurt in Apartment Block BlazeNBCNews.com
London fire crews battle blaze in 24-storey block of flatsFinancial Times
The Sydney Morning Herald –NEWS.com.au –Sky News –BuzzFeed News
all 742 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.