Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Laura Ikeji Lands In US For The Birth Of Her Child

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji’s younger sister, Laura Ikeji-Kanu has landed the US to deliver her first child with husband, Ogbonna Kanu. Laura is set to welcome her first child ever, while Ogbonna is set to welcome his 3rd child as he already has two kids with his ex.  

The post Laura Ikeji Lands In US For The Birth Of Her Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.