LAUTECH crisis: Alumni launch initiative to raise N1bn in 90 days

Former students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso , on Monday unveiled a plan to raise N1 billion within 90 days to be deployed in solving the problems of the institution. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda was unveiled on Monday in Ibadan at a news conference organised by the alumni of the school under the tag, #Fundlautech team. NAN reports that the institution has remained shut for almost eight months as a result of the inability of the owner states, Oyo and Osun, to fund the university.

