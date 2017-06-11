LAUTECH: Visitation panel discovers 97 bank accounts operated by university – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
LAUTECH: Visitation panel discovers 97 bank accounts operated by university
The visitation panel set up to investigate the crisis rocking the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso has discovered no fewer than 97 different bank accounts in almost all the commercial banks in the country being operated by …
