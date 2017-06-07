Lawmaker lauds FG for its sincerity to reward whistle blowers

A member of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has commended the Federal Government for its sincerity to reward whistle blowers.

The lawmaker made the commendation on Wednesday in Osogbo in an interview with the Newsmen

He said that the N375.8 million reward paid by the government to 20 whistle blowers would serve as moral booster in recovering looted funds.

“The payment is a clear signal that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to the fight against corrupt practices in the country,’’ he said.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun constituency), said the payment would encourage others with information on looted funds to blow their whistle.

“I really want to commend the president for keeping to his words in the whistle blower reward policy.

“This shows that Mr President is sincere in the fight against corruption.

“The first batch of reward under the policy will encourage other people with useful information to come out to blow whistle on stolen funds, “he said.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, also commended the Federal Government for protecting the identity of whistle blowers.

Protecting their identity he said, would serve as assurance for others whistle blowers that their identity would be protected.

He urged patriotic Nigerians to continue to support the government in its effort to sanitise the country from corruption.

Oyintiloye urged Nigerians not to lose hope, saying better days are close by.

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it had paid N375.8 million to 20 whistle blowers who provided information that led to the recovery of N 11. 6 billion.

A statement issued in Abuja by Mr Salisu Dambatta, the Director of Information, said the payment was for recovered assets that had been declared free of legal disputes or litigation by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

