Lawmakers ganged-up to kill South-East commission bill – Reps member, Onyema

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chukwuka Onyema has claimed that there was a gang up to kill the bill seeking to establish the South-East Development Commission. DAILY POST reports that the bill was rejected on Thursday after it was put to a voice vote by Yakubu Dogara, the speaker. Onyema, who […]

Lawmakers ganged-up to kill South-East commission bill – Reps member, Onyema

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

