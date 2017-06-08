Don’t blame me for Sosu’s woes, he’s being punished by God – Agyare – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Don't blame me for Sosu's woes, he's being punished by God – Agyare
Myjoyonline.com
The man whose complaint led to the suspension of popular human rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu says he is not to blame for the lawyer's woes. According to Francis Agyare, his lawyer set out to dupe him off the GHS200,000 compensation granted by a …
God is punishing lawyer Sosu for duping me- Francis Agyarko
Lawyer Sosu files appeal against suspension
Karma : Meet the man responsible for Lawyer Sosu's downfall
