LDS leader asks Nigerians to trust in God

NIGERIANS have been urged to put their trust in God at all times, bearing in mind that therein lies the solution to their problems.

According to President of the Nigeria Lagos Egbeda Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunday Adejuwo, who spoke at a Stake Conference on Sunday, when people centre their desires, quests and energies on the things of God, things work better for them.

The church leader said: “We should trust in the Lord and follow Him. When we do this, our lives will be transformed.”

He urged members of the church and all Nigerians to “completely trust God, obey His commandments, love one another and support their leaders” for them to enjoy God’s abundant blessings.

Adejuwo advised Nigerians to submit to the “enticing of the Holy Spirit, submit to the will of God, centre their desires, quests, accomplishments to God if they want to live happily.

“We should immerse ourselves in the teachings of God. When we are asked to do something in the name of God, we should do it. We should always do what the Lord would expect of us. We should do what the Lord asks us to do without asking questions.”

