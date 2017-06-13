Pages Navigation Menu

Leadership crisis in Rivers APC deepens

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP crisis in the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has deepened following the suspension of Ogbonna Nwuke, a former member of the House of Representatives, last Thursday. Nwuke, who was suspended from the ward level, was barred from attending and participating in all APC events in the ward, state and national […]

