Leadership crisis: Katsina varsity closed indefinitely

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The leadership crisis – Vice Chancellorship – rocking the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, FUDMA took a new dimension as the school was shut down indefinitely.

Chairman of Senate of the institution, Armiyau Hamisu Bichi gave the directive to shut down the school till further notice following an emergency meeting held in the school on Friday.

A circular signed by Bichi who doubles as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution said the decision to close down the university was for security reasons.

According to Bichi in the circular, “the Senate of Federal University of Dutsin-Ma at it’s 10th emergency meeting held on Friday 2nd June, 2017 reviewed the security situation in the university and decided to close down the school indefinitely,” he said.

The circular also directed that students of the institution to vacate the school immediately and return to their various homes.

It was reliably gathered that trouble started when the suspended Vice Chancellor, Prof. Haruna Abdu Kaita who proceeded to Federal High court sitting in Katsina to seek redress and was reinstated and went to assume his seat.

It was also allegedly gathered that there was a protest in the school against his return by some group of students earlier which the closure of the school might not be unconnected to.

