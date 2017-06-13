leadership.ng 2017-06-13 12:38:29

Lagos Beg Employers To Accept Corps Members

BY GEORGE OKOJIE,

Lagos state Government has appealed to employers of labour in the state to accept members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to their organisations to enable them contribute their quota to the overall development of the nation.

This appeal was made by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the closing ceremony of Two thousand five hundred and seventy seven, Batch A, Stream 1 NYSC who concluded their orientation Course in Lagos.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations Mr. Oluseye Oladejo congratulated the Corps members on the successful completion of the orientation course also enjoined the corps members to apply the virtues of diligence, tolerance, perseverance and leadership skill acquired during the orientation course to their daily activities.

Oladejo who also doubles as the Chairman Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps in the State said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode expected that “Corps members would channel their energies towards activities that would enhance economic growth and national development”.

The Governor noted that, “Nigeria as a nation can only be transformed when you channel your energies towards activities that will enhance economic growth and national development. You are therefore expected to use your training to impact on the community and develop your individual potentials.”

