Leaked audio exposes alleged north, South-West plot to cage Igbos

Leaked audio exposes alleged north, South-West plot to cage Igbos A leaked audio setting the media abuzz has exposed an alleged plot by the North and South-West to cage the Igbos.

The Audio claimed to be a phone conversation between Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima and the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun exposed so many plots allegedly targeted at the Igbos such as in economy, politics, security and a lot others.

Meanwhile, both Governors Shettima and Amosun have denied the audio conversation in separate releases to newsmen on Monday.

The post Leaked audio exposes alleged north, South-West plot to cage Igbos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

