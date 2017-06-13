Pages Navigation Menu

Leaked audio exposes alleged north, South-West plot to cage Igbos

Leaked audio exposes alleged north, South-West plot to cage Igbos A leaked audio setting the media abuzz has exposed an alleged plot by the North and South-West to cage the Igbos.

The Audio claimed to be a phone conversation between Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima and the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun exposed so many plots allegedly targeted at the Igbos such as in economy, politics, security and a lot others.

Meanwhile, both Governors Shettima and Amosun have denied the audio conversation in separate releases to newsmen on Monday.


