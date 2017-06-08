Legal Practitioner claims poverty is the reason for child labour in Nigeria

A legal practitioner, Mr Olutimi Folorunsho has identified poverty as the main cause of child labour in the country. Folorunsho said this in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said that the high rate of poverty had led to increased rate of child exploitation in the country. …

The post Legal Practitioner claims poverty is the reason for child labour in Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

