Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Legal Practitioner claims poverty is the reason for child labour in Nigeria

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A  legal practitioner, Mr Olutimi Folorunsho has identified poverty as the main cause of child labour in the country. Folorunsho said this in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said that the high rate of poverty had led to increased rate of child exploitation in the country. …

The post Legal Practitioner claims poverty is the reason for child labour in Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.