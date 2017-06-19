Pages Navigation Menu

Leicester City want £25m Iheanacho – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports


HITC

Leicester City want £25m Iheanacho
The Eagle Online
West Ham may have competition if they hope to sign Manchester City youngster Kelechi Iheanacho this summer, with John Percy of the Telegraph reporting that Leicester City are in for the the striker. This news doesn't come as a huge surprise after …
