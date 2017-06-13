Lekki Gardens claims collapsed building killed 5; official record shows 35 deaths

Lekki Gardens Estate Limited has claimed only 5 workers died in last year collapse of one of its buildings under construction in Lagos. ‎It expressed readiness to compensate families of the deceased. It said it was awaiting the names of the victims which would be released by the Lagos State Government in accordance with the […]

Lekki Gardens claims collapsed building killed 5; official record shows 35 deaths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

