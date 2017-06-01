Lekki Gardens Collapse: Court Issues Bench Warrant For Suspect – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Lekki Gardens Collapse: Court Issues Bench Warrant For Suspect
A Lagos High Court Sitting in the Igbosere area of Lagos Island has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a suspect over the March 8, 2016, Lekki building collapse in which five persons were killed. Justice Sybil Nwaka ordered the arrest of Shola …
