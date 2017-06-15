Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lekki Gardens : Court vacates warrant of arrest order on Olumofe – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Lekki Gardens : Court vacates warrant of arrest order on Olumofe
Pulse Nigeria
He also urged the court to allow the absence of Olumofe until his application challenging the jurisdiction of the court was heard and determined. Published: 27 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail. search. Image …
Nigeria: Building Collapse – Lagos Files Fresh Charges Against Lekki Gardens Boss, OthersAllAfrica.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.