Lesotho election: Thabane’s ABC defeats Mosisili’s DC – Graphic Online

Lesotho election: Thabane's ABC defeats Mosisili's DC
Lesotho's former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's ABC party has defeated bitter rival Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's party in a snap election. Mr Thabane's party won 48 of the 80 directly contested seats in the 120-strong Parliament, the
