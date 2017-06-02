Lesotho former PM vies for power after fleeing in 2014 – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Lesotho former PM vies for power after fleeing in 2014
Daily Mail
Lesotho former prime minister Thomas Thabane, who is fighting to regain power in Saturday's elections, will never forget fleeing his official residence in 2014 as rogue soldiers apparently sought to kill him. The attempted coup was just one chapter of …
Ex-prime ministers lead field ahead of race
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!