Lesotho: Will the Lesotho Army Accept a Thabane Victory? – AllAfrica.com

Lesotho: Will the Lesotho Army Accept a Thabane Victory?
What will it take to cure the chronic instability of Lesotho's politics? This perennial question looms large once again as the tiny mountain kingdom entirely surrounded by South Africa goes to the polls for general legislative elections on Saturday
Experts predict uneasy coalition in LesothoeNCA
Lesotho: Four things to knowTimes of India

