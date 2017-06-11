Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NJC: Why we recalled judges accused of corruption – TheCable

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

NJC: Why we recalled judges accused of corruption
TheCable
The National Judicial Council (NJC) says it decided to recall the six judges accused of corruption because no progress was being made in the investigation into the allegations against them. According to the council, most of the judges were yet to be
Judges recall: No appeal filed against Ademola, says NJCGuardian (blog)
NJC replies presidency on recall Justice Ademola, othersThe News
NJC indicts presidency, governorsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Olisa Blogazine –YNaija
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.