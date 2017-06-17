Let Buhari Use That Voice Lai Mohammed Said He Uses To Talk Osinbajo Daily To Speak To Nigerians Over Igbo Quite Notice – Reno Omokri

Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has asked President Buhari to speak to Nigerians with same voice lai mohammed claimed he uses to talk to Osinbajo.

He aired his opinion while reacting to the President’s silence in the face of the threat issued by Northern youths, asking Igbos to vacate their region by October 1.

The United States based Pastor also frowned at the silence of the President since he embarked on his second medical trip to London.

Omokri, in a series of tweets, on Saturday wondered why “the same voice” Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed claimed Buhari uses in talking with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo “daily” he cannot use to address Nigerians on the quit notice.

He wrote, “PMB must know ‘the hottest places in Hell is reserved for leaders who keep quiet in time of moral crisis.’ Igbo quit notice is moral crisis!

“Can President Buhari not use the same voice he uses to ‘speak daily’ (per Lai) with Osinbajo to speak to Nigerians over this quit notice?”

The post Let Buhari Use That Voice Lai Mohammed Said He Uses To Talk Osinbajo Daily To Speak To Nigerians Over Igbo Quite Notice – Reno Omokri appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

