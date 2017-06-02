Let The Terrorists And Their Friends Break Away From Nigeria & Form Their Own Country, Where They Can Kill As They Like – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, has again called for the division of Nigeria, saying “give us Oduduwa or let us die.”

Recall that the former Minister has been a strong advocate of the struggle for a state of Biafra, and has supported the leaders of different pro-Biafra groups in the country, most notably, Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In an article he entitled, “Give me Oduduwa or I die,” Fani-Kayode noted that he cannot stay in a country with those who, according to him engage in underage marriage and kill their fellow human beings at will.

Fani Kayode said “O Nigeria, how are the mighty fallen. I loved Nigeria but now I have stopped believing in her. She is saddled with many different sub- nations that were simply incompatible right from the start.

“She is plagued and cursed with one particular sub-nation whose ruling elite are dangerous and unyielding, whose guile and deceit is second to none, who treat their own people with contempt and derision, who believe that they were born to rule, who think that power belongs to them, who suppress the religious and ethnic minorities within their ranks and who were taught from an early age that there is none besides them.

“Those people have killed Nigeria. They and those who have consistently bowed and trembled before them and who have always allowed them to have their way.

“Our nation has become a cruel joke- she is a maliciously contrived contraption that has shattered many dreams and frustrated many ambitions and aspirations. This was a country that was created for the benefit of just a few at the cost of the misery and pain of so many.

“I will never accept the idea of living in a nation side by side with religious extreemists who slit the throats of children, who habitually slaughter the innocents and who abduct and fornicate with small girls. Animals have no place in the homes of men.

“It is time for us to stop pretending: let the terrorists and their friends in high places break away and establish their own country where they can marry as many young girls as they please and chop off as many limbs as they want.

“Let them form a nation where they can stone adulterers and turn women into chattels that are not even worthy of life.

“Let those of us from the west establish Oduduwa and let us celebrate and enjoy our freedom from the bondage and ineptitude of a cruel failed state that has no soul and that lacks humanity and compassion.

“Let us be liberated from the deceit that is known as Nigeria: a nation that once was but that is no more. Let us be free of Nigeria: a nation where injustice, evil, persecution, insensitivity, impugnity, terror, graft and wickedness reign supreme.

“Let us be rid of Nigeria: a country where those of us that had the misfortune of being born on the ”wrong” side of the regional divide or who are adherents of the ”wrong” religious faith are butchered for our heritage and can never be treated as equals. Give us Oduduwa or let us die.”

