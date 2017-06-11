Let there be continuous religious tolerance – Veep – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
Let there be continuous religious tolerance – Veep
Ghana News Agency
Tamale, June 11, GNA – Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called for the sustenance of religious tolerance among the various religious faiths in the country to promote unity and national development. He said Ghana was a beacon of peace, …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!