Leverage ICT for Growth, Etisalat tells SMEs

By Tare Youdeowei

ETISALAT Nigeria, has advised Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to leverage Information and Communication Technology (ICT) because of the tremendous growth and expansion opportunities it offers growing businesses.

The company used the opportunity of its quarterly business networking forum tagged Market Access Forum to deliver the message. The forum provides platform for business networking and empowerment initiative for SME owners to interact with large corporations with the objective of sharing knowledge. The forum is organised by the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University, in partnership with Etisalat Nigeria.

Head, Enterprise Marketing, Etisalat Nigeria, Chinelo Mbanefo, while addressing SME owners during the Market Access Forum in Enugu said, “at Etisalat, we are passionate about the growth of start-ups and budding businesses in Nigeria as one of the key drivers of economic transformation for the country. In line with this vision, we have continued to launch specialized products and services that meet the needs of SMEs like EasyBusiness package and SME Arena. We have equally collaborated with institutions that support startups and growing business with initiatives like Market Access Forum which we have supported since 2011”.

The post Leverage ICT for Growth, Etisalat tells SMEs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

